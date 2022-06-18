Woodline Partners LP Lowers Position in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its holdings in Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 373,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,856 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Eliem Therapeutics were worth $3,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,972,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,984,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eliem Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 67.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELYM opened at $4.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.90. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $115.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92.

ELYM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut Eliem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Eliem Therapeutics from $33.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in chronic pain, neuropsychiatry, epilepsy, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. Its two lead drug candidates are ETX-810 for chronic pain, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial; and ETX-155 for the treatment of major depressive disorder, perimenopausal depression, and focal onset seizures that is in Phase I clinical trial.

