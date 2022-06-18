MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Shares Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,508,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,533 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in MEI Pharma were worth $4,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in MEI Pharma by 407.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 15,604 shares during the period. 60.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.13.

NASDAQ MEIP opened at $0.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. MEI Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $72.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.28.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 62.40% and a negative return on equity of 71.32%. As a group, analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

MEI Pharma Profile (Get Rating)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.