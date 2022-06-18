Woodline Partners LP Reduces Stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Woodline Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,907 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,164,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,477,000 after purchasing an additional 208,604 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,897,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,240 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 611,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 597,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,955,000 after acquiring an additional 203,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $52.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.93 and a 1-year high of $171.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.89 and its 200 day moving average is $89.77.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 5.06% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $132.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $544,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Freshpet from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Freshpet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.91.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

