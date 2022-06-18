937,961 Shares in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 937,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syncona Portfolio Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,130,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,746,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,446,000 after acquiring an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,444,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 401,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 137,038 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.
Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.
