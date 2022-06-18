937,961 Shares in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 937,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,868,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Syncona Portfolio Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,130,000. Frazier Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 3,746,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,446,000 after acquiring an additional 216,200 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,444,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,499,000 after purchasing an additional 36,485 shares in the last quarter. Eversept Partners LP lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 401,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 137,038 shares in the last quarter. 61.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Autolus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.03. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $201.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.44% and a negative net margin of 6,551.06%. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.