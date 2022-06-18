Woodline Partners LP Buys New Stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 755,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextCure by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,230,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NextCure by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 86.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 374,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 173,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextCure by 45.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 586,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 182,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in NextCure by 25.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares during the last quarter. 51.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NextCure alerts:

NASDAQ NXTC opened at $4.29 on Friday. NextCure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.00.

NextCure ( NASDAQ:NXTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). Analysts forecast that NextCure, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NXTC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of NextCure from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

About NextCure (Get Rating)

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.