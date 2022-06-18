Woodline Partners LP Has $4.79 Million Stock Position in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY)

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its position in Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 443,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,000 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Codex DNA were worth $4,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 66.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 333,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 133,512 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Codex DNA by 1,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the fourth quarter worth $352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Codex DNA in the third quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DNAY shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Codex DNA from $30.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of DNAY stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.97 million and a P/E ratio of -1.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. Codex DNA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $25.70.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Codex DNA had a negative net margin of 311.52% and a negative return on equity of 46.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Codex DNA, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries; and short oligo ligation assembly enzymatic DNA synthesis.

