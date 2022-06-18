210,669 Shares in Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Purchased by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 210,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Covetrus by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,090,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 164,135 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Covetrus by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 614,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,274,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Covetrus by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 38,964 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Covetrus by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Covetrus by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 163,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 80,057 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,035.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
CVET stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -68.66 and a beta of 1.92. Covetrus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.39 and a 12 month high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.
