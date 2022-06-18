Woodline Partners LP Sells 41,633 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Woodline Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,633 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned approximately 0.06% of Tenet Healthcare worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on THC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.33.

NYSE THC opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.40. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

