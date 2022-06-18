Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Shares Sold by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP decreased its stake in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,500 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Bridge Investment Group were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth about $274,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group during the fourth quarter worth about $492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bridge Investment Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.20.

Bridge Investment Group stock opened at $14.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $416.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.96. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $104.13 million for the quarter. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 29.40% and a return on equity of 5.41%. Equities analysts expect that Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. This is an increase from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is 21.49%.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

