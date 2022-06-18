257,670 Shares in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN) Bought by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 257,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,094,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VRDN. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 22,967 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,035,000 after buying an additional 214,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 161,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 43,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRDN opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.13. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.47 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.68% and a negative net margin of 5,014.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 480,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,867,041. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,324,836 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

