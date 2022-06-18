Woodline Partners LP Has $5.40 Million Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) by 438.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250,030 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.16% of 1Life Healthcare worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ONEM. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,158,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,287,000 after acquiring an additional 250,082 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 1,567.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 186,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after purchasing an additional 175,325 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 400.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 316,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 253,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ONEM shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $24.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

NASDAQ:ONEM opened at $7.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.10. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.94 and a 12 month high of $35.25.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.02. 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. 1Life Healthcare’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

