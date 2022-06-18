Woodline Partners LP Trims Stock Position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Woodline Partners LP cut its stake in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,231,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 91,551 shares during the quarter. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $5,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $351,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 130.0% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 231,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 130,774 shares during the last quarter. 55.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKBA opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.55. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $4.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.75 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 266.13% and a negative net margin of 123.64%. The company had revenue of $61.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.75.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

