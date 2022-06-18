Woodline Partners LP Buys New Stake in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 79,655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAY. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bottomline Technologies by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bottomline Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $56.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -113.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.85 and its 200-day moving average is $55.85. Bottomline Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.05 and a 1 year high of $56.99.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.

