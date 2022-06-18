Woodline Partners LP Decreases Stock Holdings in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 269,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 556,397 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGNX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period.

In other MacroGenics news, CFO James Karrels acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,686.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics stock opened at $2.30 on Friday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $29.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.17.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.24). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. The business had revenue of $11.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

