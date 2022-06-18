Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $166.40.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

In other Eagle Materials news, EVP James H. Graass sold 9,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $1,136,681.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,511,651.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,154,922.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,214,229. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 811.8% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EXP opened at $109.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.60. Eagle Materials has a 52 week low of $108.57 and a 52 week high of $169.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The construction company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $413.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.68 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 20.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.94%.

About Eagle Materials (Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.