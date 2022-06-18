Robert W. Baird Lowers AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target to $28.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 66.96% from the stock’s current price.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AZEK from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on AZEK from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Loop Capital downgraded AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get AZEK alerts:

NYSE:AZEK opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.71. AZEK has a 12 month low of $15.52 and a 12 month high of $46.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.24.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $396.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in AZEK by 5.4% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in AZEK by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in AZEK by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 96.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZEK Company Profile (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.