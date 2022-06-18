Sweet Earth (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 20th

Shares of Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 20th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of SEHCF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Sweet Earth has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15.

Sweet Earth Company Profile

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and Spain. The company offers CBD and hemp infused skincare products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and CBD and hemp infused botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers.

