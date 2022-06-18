Sweet Earth (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, June 20th

Shares of Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Rating) are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Monday, June 20th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, June 20th.
Shares of SEHCF opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03. Sweet Earth has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.15.
Sweet Earth Company Profile (Get Rating)
