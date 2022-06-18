State Street (NYSE:STT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $61.34

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.34 and last traded at $61.94, with a volume of 13393 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.94.

STT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on State Street from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on State Street from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,997,806,000 after acquiring an additional 146,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,730,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,415,908,000 after acquiring an additional 83,222 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,636,022,000 after acquiring an additional 85,863 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,847,141 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,119,244,000 after acquiring an additional 222,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in State Street by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,955,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $867,281,000 after buying an additional 2,654,101 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

State Street Company Profile (NYSE:STT)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

