Head-To-Head Comparison: Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) vs. AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC)

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) and AMB Financial (OTCMKTS:AMFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and AMB Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flagstar Bancorp $1.85 billion 0.96 $533.00 million $8.16 4.09 AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Flagstar Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than AMB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Flagstar Bancorp and AMB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flagstar Bancorp 26.33% 16.92% 1.74% AMB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Flagstar Bancorp and AMB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flagstar Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00 AMB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Flagstar Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.97%. Given Flagstar Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Flagstar Bancorp is more favorable than AMB Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.8% of AMB Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Flagstar Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.7% of AMB Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Flagstar Bancorp has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AMB Financial has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its share price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Flagstar Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. AMB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Flagstar Bancorp pays out 2.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Flagstar Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Flagstar Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Flagstar Bancorp beats AMB Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing. The Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit. It also provides other financial services, including consumer and corporate card services, customized treasury management solutions, merchant services, and capital markets services, such as loan syndications, and investment and insurance products and services. This segment serves consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers through its branch banking, business and commercial banking, government banking, and warehouse lending. The Mortgage Originations segment originates, acquires, and sells one-to-four family residential mortgage loans through mortgage branches, call centers, the Internet, and third-party counterparties. The Mortgage Servicing segment offers services and subservices mortgage and other consumer loans; and services loans for its loans held-for-investment and loans held-for-sale portfolios, as well as noninterest-bearing escrow services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 158 full service banking branches; and mortgages through a wholesale network of brokers and correspondents in 50 states, as well as 83 retail locations and 3 call centers in 28 states. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

AMB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMB Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for American Community Bank of Indiana that provides financial services to customers primarily located within northwest Indiana. It accepts savings, checking, individual retirement, and money market deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers mortgage loans; construction loans; lot loans; home equity line of credit and loans; and vehicle loans for motorcycles, wave runners, snowmobiles, motor homes, campers/travel trailers, and boats and boat trailers. In addition, it provides merchant, remote deposit, receivables financing, and ACH banking services; online, mobile, voice, and youth banking services; investment, estate, business, and personal financial planning services; debit/ATM and credit cards; money order and e-statement services; cashier's checks; health savings account; and safe deposit boxes. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Indiana, as well as through its four full-service banking offices located in Munster, Dyer, Hammond, and Crown Point, Indiana. AMB Financial Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Saint John, Indiana.

