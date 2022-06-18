Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) vs. Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Head to Head Comparison

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Smart Sand has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Smart Sand and Zentek’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Sand $126.65 million 0.82 -$50.67 million ($1.25) -1.86 Zentek N/A N/A -$2.93 million ($0.08) -21.88

Zentek has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smart Sand. Zentek is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Sand, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Smart Sand and Zentek, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Sand 1 0 0 0 1.00 Zentek 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smart Sand currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.31%. Given Smart Sand’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Smart Sand is more favorable than Zentek.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Sand and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Sand -37.42% -21.33% -13.94% Zentek N/A -38.60% -35.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.5% of Smart Sand shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.4% of Smart Sand shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Smart Sand beats Zentek on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart Sand (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, oilfield service companies, and industrial manufacturers. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 250 million tons of proven and probable recoverable sand reserves. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Zentek (Get Rating)

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment. It is also developing synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

