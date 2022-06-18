Contrasting Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) & IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) and IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Tau Medical and IRadimed, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Tau Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 IRadimed 0 0 1 0 3.00

Alpha Tau Medical presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.28%. IRadimed has a consensus price target of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 29.83%. Given Alpha Tau Medical’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Alpha Tau Medical is more favorable than IRadimed.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and IRadimed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Tau Medical N/A -412.61% -23.16% IRadimed 23.22% 15.59% 13.48%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alpha Tau Medical and IRadimed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Tau Medical N/A N/A -$27.27 million N/A N/A IRadimed $41.81 million 9.72 $9.32 million $0.83 38.98

IRadimed has higher revenue and earnings than Alpha Tau Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.9% of Alpha Tau Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.9% of IRadimed shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.7% of IRadimed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Alpha Tau Medical has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IRadimed has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

IRadimed beats Alpha Tau Medical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

IRadimed Company Profile (Get Rating)

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system. The company also provides non-magnetic IV poles, wireless remote displays/controls, side car pump modules, dose error reduction systems, and SpO2 monitoring with sensors and accessories. It serves hospitals, acute care facilities, and outpatient imaging centers. The company sells its products through direct field sales representatives, regional sales directors, clinical support representatives, and independent distributors. IRADIMED CORPORATION was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, Florida.

