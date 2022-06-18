Comparing CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF) & Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF)

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) and CVR Medical (OTCMKTS:CRRVF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Westaim and CVR Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $2.36 million 110.47 $28.21 million $0.15 12.27 CVR Medical N/A N/A -$170,000.00 $0.01 1.97

Westaim has higher revenue and earnings than CVR Medical. CVR Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westaim, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and CVR Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 470.17% 8.32% 7.17% CVR Medical N/A -13.59% 31.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Westaim and CVR Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A CVR Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Westaim has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CVR Medical has a beta of 0.4, suggesting that its share price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Westaim beats CVR Medical on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Westaim Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

CVR Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

CVR Medical Corp., a healthcare company, engages in the research and development of subsonic, infrasonic, and low frequency sound wave analysis technology for the healthcare sector. The company provides carotid stenotic scan device, a diagnostic tool to detect and measure carotid arterial stenosis. It offers its products for patients, payors, and healthcare providers. The company was formerly known as Big Bar Resources Corporation and changed its name to CVR Medical Corp. in September 2016. CVR Medical Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

