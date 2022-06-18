bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) Receives $12.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

BLUE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of bluebird bio by 82.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $53,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth $62,000. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLUE opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $254.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.14. bluebird bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $33.58.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 111.73% and a negative net margin of 2,183.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio (Get Rating)

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.