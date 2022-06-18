Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $71.47

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $71.47 and last traded at $71.47, with a volume of 497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.27.

AEIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $397.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.46%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

