Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.75

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.75 and last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 15196 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

INFN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Infinera from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Infinera in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.57.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul J. Milbury sold 21,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $172,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $800,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David W. Heard purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 602,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,260.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 36,500 shares of company stock worth $208,380 in the last ninety days. 2.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Infinera during the third quarter worth $304,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth $87,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Infinera during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Infinera during the first quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN)

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

