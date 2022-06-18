VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $157.95

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $157.95 and last traded at $158.33, with a volume of 5826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.88.

VRSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.12. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.72% and a net margin of 58.63%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $132,861.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,011,870.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.97, for a total value of $641,910.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 713,915 shares in the company, valued at $152,756,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,227 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,933. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of VeriSign in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

