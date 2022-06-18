Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $14.12

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.12 and last traded at $14.28, with a volume of 39100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

FULT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens upgraded Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $219.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.61 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,629,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 265,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 23,034 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 448,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,624,000 after buying an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fulton Financial by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.