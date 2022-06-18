Calix (NYSE:CALX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $32.46

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.46 and last traded at $32.46, with a volume of 3744 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.30.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.57.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Calix had a net margin of 32.17% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $184.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 33,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $1,348,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 751,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,027,462.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 12,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $499,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CALX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 3,742.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,368 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 669.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,936 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Calix by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after acquiring an additional 639,780 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

