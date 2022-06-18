Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Short Interest Update

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,940,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the May 15th total of 5,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Radian Group news, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 5,980 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $129,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,172.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward J. Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Radian Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $208,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,638,301.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,962 shares of company stock worth $680,379. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Radian Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Radian Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,357,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $407,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,063,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $156,887,000 after buying an additional 491,237 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,800,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,841,000 after buying an additional 176,071 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,589,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $118,096,000 after buying an additional 22,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,994,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,713,000 after buying an additional 1,523,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on RDN. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Radian Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Radian Group stock opened at $18.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $21.96. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $17.97 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.22.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.26. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $292.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Radian Group’s payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

Radian Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting, and fulfillment solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.