CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Short Interest Update

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,330,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In related news, Director Eric Wei sold 17,506,195 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $162,457,489.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,238,944 shares in the company, valued at $76,457,400.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 252.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 29,971.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 8,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCCS opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.11. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $13.46.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 32.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

