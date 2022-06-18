Short Interest in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expands By 26.0%

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,180,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 13,640,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.34. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $51.41 and a twelve month high of $124.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.03. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.61.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

