ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Short Interest Up 25.2% in May

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 826,300 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 660,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 469,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MANT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ManTech International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

NASDAQ MANT opened at $94.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.73. ManTech International has a 52-week low of $66.91 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ManTech International by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,560,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,083,000 after buying an additional 190,472 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ManTech International by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,266,000 after buying an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in ManTech International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,107,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,357,000 after buying an additional 8,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ManTech International by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,990,000 after buying an additional 8,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ManTech International by 19.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,521,000 after buying an additional 151,027 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

