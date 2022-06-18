Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NMCO opened at $11.87 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%.
About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.