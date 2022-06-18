Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,700 shares, an increase of 25.8% from the May 15th total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NMCO opened at $11.87 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $17.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.94.

Get Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

About Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund (NMCO) seeks to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income tax and secondarily, total return. The Fund invests primarily in high yielding, low- to medium-quality municipal securities that, at the time of investment, are rated Baa/BBB or lower or, if unrated, are judged by the portfolio managers to be of comparable quality.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Credit Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.