Short Interest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Grows By 25.6%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,600 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 542,500 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $28.15 on Friday. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $524.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $319.41 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.
About DXP Enterprises (Get Rating)
DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DXP Enterprises (DXPE)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.