Short Interest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Grows By 25.6%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 681,600 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 542,500 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $28.15 on Friday. DXP Enterprises has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $524.80 million, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $319.41 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXP Enterprises will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXPE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in DXP Enterprises in the first quarter worth approximately $15,425,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 501,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,864,000 after acquiring an additional 103,519 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,444,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after acquiring an additional 69,351 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in DXP Enterprises by 309.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 44,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $1,014,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DXP Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

