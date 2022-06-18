TransUnion to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.63 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of TransUnion in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.63 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.68. The consensus estimate for TransUnion’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TransUnion’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.

Get TransUnion alerts:

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $124.00 to $114.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $77.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average of $98.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. TransUnion has a one year low of $75.96 and a one year high of $125.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRU. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 12.0% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $708,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 4.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 57.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion during the third quarter worth about $1,139,000. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.61%.

About TransUnion (Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.