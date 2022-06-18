Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Geospace Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 61,800 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEOS. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 244.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geospace Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Geospace Technologies by 165.5% in the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 46,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,234 shares during the last quarter. 61.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Geospace Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of Geospace Technologies stock opened at $5.37 on Friday. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $10.94. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a negative net margin of 16.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter.

Geospace Technologies Company Profile

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

