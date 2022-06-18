Short Interest in Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF) Rises By 25.6%

Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,031,200 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the May 15th total of 820,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

OTCMKTS NNOMF opened at $2.06 on Friday. Nano One Materials has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $4.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.05.

About Nano One Materials

Nano One Materials Corp. produces cathode active materials for lithium-ion battery applications in electric vehicles, energy storage systems, and consumer electronics applications. It serves the original equipment and cathode manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

