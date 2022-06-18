Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $14.26

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.26 and last traded at $14.36, with a volume of 31360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. Stephens raised Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.09.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Old National Bancorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, for a total transaction of $45,720.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,720. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Ryan III bought 6,550 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,899,117.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,070,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,996,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523,808 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 774.8% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,304,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,309,000 after purchasing an additional 12,669,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

