ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $197.28

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $197.28 and last traded at $198.16, with a volume of 1764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $205.59.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on ICON Public from $340.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ICON Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ICON Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.40.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $223.13 and a 200-day moving average of $246.98. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.12. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICLR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ICON Public by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON Public Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

