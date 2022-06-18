Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $77.76

Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.76 and last traded at $77.81, with a volume of 9157 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $83.10.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.82.

The company has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.23%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 135.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,692,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,876,000 after purchasing an additional 972,789 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 194,365 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,784,000 after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Company Profile (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

