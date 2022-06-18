Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $376.00

Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $376.00 and last traded at $378.34, with a volume of 4997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $384.31.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $436.66 and its 200-day moving average is $450.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 334.1% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 192,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 148,081 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 7.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

