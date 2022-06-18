Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.69

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.69 and last traded at $12.90, with a volume of 9733 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 0.95.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The firm had revenue of $136.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.88 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 210.00%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $80,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,889.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

