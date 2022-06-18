Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $126.10

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $126.10 and last traded at $127.46, with a volume of 4913 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.84.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Middleby from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Middleby in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Middleby from $198.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Get Middleby alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Middleby had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $994.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Middleby’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne bought 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.57 per share, for a total transaction of $202,376.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,211.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy John Fitzgerald bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $132.29 per share, with a total value of $992,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,966 in the last 90 days. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,547,000 after buying an additional 34,735 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at $174,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 101.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 361.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 155,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after buying an additional 122,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

About Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.