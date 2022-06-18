Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $157.64

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $157.64 and last traded at $158.20, with a volume of 1389 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.08.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $329.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.42. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

