Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $80.43

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $80.43 and last traded at $82.87, with a volume of 12069 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.92.

The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.53.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 32.21%.

In related news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 107,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 51,975 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

