Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $73.51

Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $73.51 and last traded at $74.05, with a volume of 626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.40.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.22.

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $355.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.32 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Sensient Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

In related news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd acquired 12,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,087,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,493,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,238,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 615,017 shares of company stock worth $51,562,479. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,573 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 2.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 22.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:SXT)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.