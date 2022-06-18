Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $10.52

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.63, with a volume of 2325 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.79.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Heritage Commerce alerts:

The company has a market cap of $647.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60.

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $40.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $28,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,069,678.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $51,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,421.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.