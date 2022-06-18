Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.93

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 18989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.54.

Rent-A-Center ( NASDAQ:RCII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCII)

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.