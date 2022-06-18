Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Hits New 12-Month Low at $20.93

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 18989 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.47.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 1.54.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. Rent-A-Center’s payout ratio is currently 106.25%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 672.8% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile (NASDAQ:RCII)
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis. The company operates in four segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers furniture and accessories, appliances, consumer electronics, computers, tablets and smartphones, tools, tires, handbags, and other accessories under rental purchase agreements.
