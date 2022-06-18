Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $269.56

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $269.56 and last traded at $270.96, with a volume of 3447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $284.47.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $362.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.83.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.31.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $2.33. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 46.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.00%.

In related news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.09, for a total value of $1,560,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,287,168.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Offit Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,248,000 after purchasing an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 46,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,949,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth $684,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors Company Profile (NYSE:LAD)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.