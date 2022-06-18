UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $156.01

Shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $156.01 and last traded at $156.54, with a volume of 451 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $159.82.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNF. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on UniFirst from $213.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get UniFirst alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.00.

UniFirst ( NYSE:UNF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $486.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.09 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 17.73%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,379,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $500,572,000 after acquiring an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $303,404,000 after acquiring an additional 23,741 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 842,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $155,236,000 after acquiring an additional 85,420 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 780,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,267,000 after acquiring an additional 259,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 574,746 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,913,000 after acquiring an additional 15,921 shares in the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UniFirst (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.